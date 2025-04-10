Seed Factory Sealed, 2900 Kg Cotton, Fodder Seed Valuing Rs 2m Recovered
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 07:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A team of Agriculture (Extension) department led by a seed inspector sealed an unregistered seed factory and recovered 2900 kilogram fake seed of cotton and fodder crops valuing around Rs 2 million here Thursday.
During the raid at the unregistered seed factory near Naag Shah Chowk, the official team recovered 290 bags of alleged fake seed, all weighing 10kg each.
Seed inspector Allah Rakha sealed the factory, took the seed stock in possession and handed it over to police.
Assistant director agriculture extension/seed inspector Allah Rakha has filed an application with Qutub Pur police for registration of case against the factory owners, agriculture spokesman said in a statement.
