Seed Fund" launched for women startsups to expand

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched businesses " Seed Fund" for women startsup in digital economy with an aimed to empower them more economically by expanding businesses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched businesses " Seed Fund" for women startsup in digital economy with an aimed to empower them more economically by expanding businesses..

The seed funds was setup on the special directives of Minister Science and Information Technology Atif Khan.

to provide financial support from $ 5,000 to $15,000 to female startups to make their business more profitable .

According to "Digital Jobs in KP", the seed funds would be outsourced to a specialist fund management firm and after scrutinizing the applications, seed fund would be given on merit.

Initially, through a competitive process, 30 women startups would be provided seed funds according to their business nature and proposal, and technical support would also be provided with the help of a specific firm to expand these startups and make them more profitable.