UrduPoint.com

Seed Fund" Launched For Women Startsups To Expand

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 07:28 PM

Seed Fund" launched for women startsups to expand

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched businesses " Seed Fund" for women startsup in digital economy with an aimed to empower them more economically by expanding businesses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched businesses " Seed Fund" for women startsup in digital economy with an aimed to empower them more economically by expanding businesses..

The seed funds was setup on the special directives of Minister Science and Information Technology Atif Khan.

to provide financial support from $ 5,000 to $15,000 to female startups to make their business more profitable .

According to "Digital Jobs in KP", the seed funds would be outsourced to a specialist fund management firm and after scrutinizing the applications, seed fund would be given on merit.

Initially, through a competitive process, 30 women startups would be provided seed funds according to their business nature and proposal, and technical support would also be provided with the help of a specific firm to expand these startups and make them more profitable.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Business Women From Merit Packaging Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Carpet sector needs government hand-holding: LCCI

Carpet sector needs government hand-holding: LCCI

1 minute ago
 US Gaining Foothold Near Afghanistan Means Moving ..

US Gaining Foothold Near Afghanistan Means Moving NATO Closer to Russia - Moscow

1 minute ago
 Terrorists Trying to Use COVID-Positive People to ..

Terrorists Trying to Use COVID-Positive People to Infect Population - Russian Of ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan fourth largest importer of Malaysian palm ..

Pakistan fourth largest importer of Malaysian palm oil after India, EU and China ..

5 minutes ago
 Over 2300 acre state land worth Rs 4 billion retri ..

Over 2300 acre state land worth Rs 4 billion retrieved in a day

5 minutes ago
 Performance report of price control magistrates re ..

Performance report of price control magistrates released

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.