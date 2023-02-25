UrduPoint.com

Seed Mafia Not To Be Allowed To Smuggle Wheat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Punjab Food Secretary Muhammad Zaman Watto said on Saturday that seed mafia would not be allowed to smuggle wheat from the province.

According to official sources here, the secretary said that cases would be registered on purchase of wheat in the garb of fake seed companies.

Companies which would not provide details of seed growing farmers that would not be allowed to lift even a single grain of wheat, he added.

The secretary said that Federal government had been requested to make seed companies bound of providing details.

