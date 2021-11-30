SEED offers technical assistance for Peshawar Uplift Program

Social, Education and Economic Development (SEED), a non-profit organization has offered its assistance and technical expertise to divisional administration for Peshawar Uplift Program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Social, education and Economic Development (SEED), a non-profit organization has offered its assistance and technical expertise to divisional administration for Peshawar Uplift Program.

A meeting to this effect was held here on Tuesday with Divisional Commissioner, Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair. The meeting was attended by Program Economist SEED, Naazish Afraz, Delivery Associate SEED, Wajiha Aamir, Assistant Commissioner Peshawar, Dr. Ehtisham-ul-Haq, Project Engineer Peshawar Uplift Program, Muhammad Adil and concerned officials.

The meeting decided that technical assistance would be acquired from SEED and a visit of selected sites of Peshawar Uplift Program would be arranged for them.

The commissioner also sought a report of the program and directed devising a strategy to complete the project within stipulated time.

He directed to avoid inconvenience of public and said that SEED organization would visit selected sites of uplift program on first December.