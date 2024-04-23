SEED orgainises IT recruitment drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s IT recruitment drive, was organised on Tuesday by Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) in partnership with Change Mechanics, Adam Smith and LMKT at CECOS University Peshawar.

The job fair was arranged for over 300 top graduates who were trained extensively in E-Commerce (Shopify and Amazon), Data Analytics (Power BI certified), App Development (Flutter), and Cloud Computing (AWS certified) from various institutions across KP including Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar.

Over 30 potential employers took on desk interviews and offered internship and job opportunities to the trained students.

The Recruitment drive was followed by a graduation ceremony wherein certificates were distributed among the trainess. Also future vision regarding the upcoming projects were also shared.

On the Ocassion, Asim Ishaq Khan, Director Innovation LMKT while his address said that our vision is youth empowerment especially in the tech sector. We aim at transforming Kp into digital hub.

The project DECODE focused on providing digital skill development among youth and provide them potential job opportunities.

Not only this but the e-commerce course has enabled the youth to initiate their own startups.

He lauded the efforts of the collaborating partners and institutions and appreciated more than 100 female graduates. Also, many of the employers have finalised the recruitment process on spot.

Taimoor, Advisor SEED enlightened the audience that providing students with an extensive training that would fill the gap between digital skill market and the students being graduating from different colleges and universities.

The stress was laid upon training the local graduates so that they may serve their province.

Sayyed Ahmad Masood CEO Change Mechanics and Director NIC Islamabad said the youth must focus on the opportunities and have the positivity in their personality.

He said that other projects will also be tailored according to the job market and will fund the trainess in getting their Certifications free of cost in the coming month.

The trainees shared their success stories and enlightened audience about their startups.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates among the trainess.