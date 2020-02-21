Seed packets being provided for promotion of kitchen gardening

UrduPoint.com
Fri 21st February 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab government is providing seed packets of summer vegetables for the promotion of kitchen gardening.

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture department said this here on Friday. He said seed packets include seeds of lady finger, cucumber, white gourd and other vegetables.

He said, "100,000 seed packets are being provided at a rate of Rs 150 each" Spokesman said seed packets are available at the district office of Agriculture (Extension). With one packet, vegetables could be sown on an area of 5-marla, he maintained.

He said, "Suitable time for the early cultivation of summer vegetables is till mid of March."

