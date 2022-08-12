UrduPoint.com

SEED Pakistan Assures To Support KPRA In Different Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2022 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority ( KPRA), Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem on Friday held a meeting with representatives of SEED Pakistan to discuss assistance in various areas.

The SEED Pakistan team briefed the Director General KPRA on the support and assistance provided by SEED to KPRA in different areas and sought identification of more areas where KPRA needs SEED's support and assistance.

The participants discussed informal and small-scale service providers that need to be brought under the tax net during the meeting. Transport sector which is one of the fastest growing sectors of KPRA was also discussed in the meeting for SEED support and assistance to bring the small scale transporter under the tax net.

It was decided that SEED would assist KPRA in forecasting of different sector. Help in utilization of artificial intelligence in curbing tax evasion and expanding tax net came also under discussion along with the examination of the scope of digital economy as revenue source for KPRA was discussed.

The SEED Pakistan team said that they would check where and what kind of assistance they can provide and assured that they continue their support and assistance to KPRA for its revenue growth and tax acculturation.

