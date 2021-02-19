Seedless citrus cultivation on the rise in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Cultivation of seedless citrus or kino having lesser number of seed was on the rise in southern Punjab where farmers were developing new orchards to improve their financial standing.

This was stated by agriculture experts and officials at a one-day training workshop organized by regional agriculture economic development center, Vehari ,and department of pest warning and quality control of pesticides at Fatehpur in district Layyah on Friday, said an official release issued here.

Former director Citrus Research Institute Chaudhry Niaz Ahmad said that development of new citrus orchards was on the rise in south Punjab with seedless or citrus having low number of seed getting the major share.

These orchards were mostly being developed on uneven tracts of land or mounds and getting water through drip/sprinkler irrigation system, thanks to the huge subsidy being provided by the Punjab government.

Deputy director pest warning Dr. Ghulam Abbas said that Punjab government was taking different initiatives to promote the cultivation of seedless kino that has enormous demand in the international lucrative markets.

He said that increase in export of seedless citrus or kino with low number of seed can not only fetch much needed foreign exchange but also strengthen the national economy.

Experts gave training to farmers on various aspects of citrus orchards development and care including branch trimming, protection of plants, irrigation, fertilizers application, and protection against diseases and pests.

Dr. Niaz advised farmers to obtain good quality saplings from those nurseries which use genuine root stock and sign. To develop new orchards, farmers should dig ditches and keep these open for fifteen days. Then they should fill it with animal waste fertilizers, silt from canals and soil and then plant kino saplings.

Farmers should meet nutritional needs of plants to get good quality fruit of bigger size and enhanced production. He said that farmers should do branch trimming before fruit stage and after the harvest and apply Bordo paste on the injured parts of the plants besides application of Bordo spray for prevention of fungus.

Agriculture experts Mian Yasin, Ashraf Bhatti, Habib UrRahman and others also spoke.