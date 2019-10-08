Seeds distributed among growers under 'Kitchen gardening program'

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) -:The agriculture department started distribution of seed packets under Kitchen Gardening Program for winter season.

A spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) department told APP Tuesday that each packet contains the seeds of 8 vegetables including radish, carrot, spinach, turnip and coriander, etc.

and these would be available for general public up to October 31.

He said that the kitchen gardening program is not only a healthy activity, but provides 280 grams fresh vegetables daily.He added that people can grow these vegetable in pots, plastic bags, crates, boxes and open spaces in their houses.

The agriculture department has started a special campaign to educate and impart training to the people so that they could avail maximum benefits, he added.