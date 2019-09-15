Seeds distribution begins for kitchen gardening

FAISALABAD, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::The agriculture department has started the distribution of seed packets for winter season under Kitchen Gardening Programme.

According to agriculture department sources, each packet contains seeds of 8 vegetables including radish, carrot, spinach, turnip and coriander, etc. and these would be available for general public upto October 31.

The kitchen gardening programme was not only a healthy activity but also provides 280 gram fresh vegetables daily.

These vegetables were pesticides free and fit for human consumption.

People can grow vegetable in pots, plastic bags, crates, boxes and open spaces in their houses and if the space is not available in the house lawn. The same can also be cultivated at rooftop of the houses.

The agriculture department has also started a special campaign to educate and impart training to people so that maximum benefits could be got from kitchen gardening program, sources added.