Seeds, Fertilizers And Medicines Provided To 400 Farmers

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 03:20 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program Awami Agenda wheat seeds, fertilizers and required medicines for crops protection against diseases were provided to the 400 farmers in collaboration with the Agriculture Department, Tehsil Council Kohat and Kohat Kisan Council under the supervision of Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah and Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram in a grand ceremony at Tehsil Gumbat, here.

The ceremony beside the Tehsil Mayor Gumbat Sajid Iqbal was also attended by the large number of progressive farmers.

Commissioner Kohat, while narrating the salient features of the “Awami Agenda”, assured the farmers that the government would provide them all possible support to achieve the best yield. He also talked about the plans for planting different types of plants in selected areas for the upcoming spring tree plantation Campaign.

Referring to the farmer-friendly policies of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Commissioner Kohat also informed the farmers about the facilities for raising livestock. The farmers were further informed that the divisional and district administration, with the help of the Agriculture and Livestock Department, will organize continuous programs in every Tehsil to raise awareness and support farmers and landowners.

Similarly, all possible support will be provided in timely treatment of livestock diseases and prevention of diseases, he added.

Representing the farmers, the President of the Kisan Council thanked the government for the farmer-friendly activities under the “Awami Agenda” and said that large-scale tree plantation will be done in the upcoming tree plantation campaign. He assured of voluntary services.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Kohat also chaired a meeting on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP), which was attended by the Chairman DDAC Kohat Shafi Jan MPA, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, authorities concerned of the WSSC Kohat and UADA and related departments.

The meeting discussed in detail the ongoing development projects in KDA Kohat. Later, a site visit was also made to various sectors of KDA Kohat and the progress made so far on the ongoing projects under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project was reviewed and orders were issued to ensure quality work and its timely completion.

