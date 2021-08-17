UrduPoint.com

Seeds Packets For Kitchen Gardening Available From September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Seeds packets for kitchen gardening available from September

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Agriculture Department will start distribution of seed packets from September on subsidised rate of Rs50 per packet for kitchen gardening during the winter season.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department, each packet will contain seeds of eight vegetables including radish, carrot, spinach, turnip and coriander, etc. and would remain available till Oct 31.

He said that the kitchen gardening could provide 280-gram fresh vegetables daily. These vegetables are not only pesticide free but are also fit for human consumption.

He said people could grow these vegetable in pots, plastic bags, crates, boxes and open spaces in their houses. These vegetables could also be grown at rooftop of the houses.

The department has launched a campaign to educate people so that maximum benefits could be got from the kitchen gardening programme, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture September From

Recent Stories

Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanist ..

Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanistan

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circula ..

Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circular highlighting back-to-school ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: P ..

Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: President

24 minutes ago
 France thanks UAE for helping to evacuate French c ..

France thanks UAE for helping to evacuate French citizens from Afghanistan

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan Customs processes 1st mango consignment f ..

Pakistan Customs processes 1st mango consignment for export to Russia

24 seconds ago
 German shares record small losses on Tuesday

German shares record small losses on Tuesday

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.