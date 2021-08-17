Seeds packets for kitchen gardening available from September

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Agriculture Department will start distribution of seed packets from September on subsidised rate of Rs50 per packet for kitchen gardening during the winter season.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department, each packet will contain seeds of eight vegetables including radish, carrot, spinach, turnip and coriander, etc. and would remain available till Oct 31.

He said that the kitchen gardening could provide 280-gram fresh vegetables daily. These vegetables are not only pesticide free but are also fit for human consumption.

He said people could grow these vegetable in pots, plastic bags, crates, boxes and open spaces in their houses. These vegetables could also be grown at rooftop of the houses.

The department has launched a campaign to educate people so that maximum benefits could be got from the kitchen gardening programme, he added.