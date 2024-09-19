Seeds with modern production capacity highly needed: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that introduction of cotton biotechnology in Pakistan is a big challenge for which the Punjab Seed Council and all private seed companies should jointly formulate a strategy under which seeds with advanced cotton production capacity will be provided to growers.

He presided over a meeting held at Agriculture House Lahore regarding seeds with modern productivity for cotton and other important crops on Thursday. He said that discovery of seeds having modern production capacity and resistant against diseases and insects was the most important requirement of the time. In this regard, research institutions, academia and other relevant stakeholders have to work together, he added. Agriculture minister further said that there was a need to take measures to restore the confidence of seed technology producers companies and create ease in business and a committee of experts should also be formed.

He directed the stakeholders to present viable proposals for increasing cotton production and regulatory stewardship, which would be reviewed and sent to Punjab Chief Minister Punjab for approval.

Earlier, the regulatory team Lead Crop Science Buyer Private Limited Muhammad Asim told the minister about the demands and problems of the seed companies during the briefing.

Kirmani, promising solution to these problems, said that the relevant departments of the Federal government would be contacted in this regard. Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and others attended the meeting.