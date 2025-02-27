SEEF Scholarships Interviews Underway For 2023-24 Session At Sindh University
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 08:34 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The interviews for the Sindh Educational Endowment Fund (SEEF) scholarships for the 2023-24 session are currently being conducted, with over 1,000 students vying for financial assistance.
The SU spokesperson informed that the scholarship selection process was being overseen by the Endowment Fund Committee in collaboration with officials from Sukkur IBA University.
This year, the SEEF scholarships offer over 300 slots, exclusively for undergraduate students. The financial assistance covers tuition fees only, aiming to support talented yet financially challenged students in pursuing higher education.
