Seeing Kiswah preparation happiest moment of life: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that seeing the process of making Ghilaf-e-Kaaba, called Kiswah, during Umrah was the happiest and beautiful moment of his life.

In a statement, he said he observed the process of making Kiswah and the authorities briefed him about it.

Buzdar said seeing all that process was a blessing, great pleasure and an unforgettable moment of his life. "I also prayed for the progress and development, stability and integrity of the country and prosperity of the nation," added Usman Buzdar.