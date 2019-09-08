Seek inspiration from Imam Hussain (RA) to fight terrorism: Dr Firdous

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, Sept 08 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has urged people to seek inspiration from the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and fight against tyranny, dictatorship and terrorism, to put the country on path to progress and development.

She said that in Karbala, the family of Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him) offered the supreme sacrifice to uphold the golden principles of islam against dictatorial powers.

Addressing a conference titled 'Hussain Rab Ka - Hussain Sab Ka' at Anwar Club Auditorium here on Sunday, she said that the happening of Karbala was remembered as a historical event which set lasting example of rendering sacrifice for upholding truth and principles. The Jihad waged by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), along with his family members and companions, was a shinning example of courage, patience perseverance and determination, she added.

Dr Firdous said that Ashura gives the message of not hesitating to render any sacrifice for upholding the principles of truthfulness and Islamic values.

She said that today the Muslim Ummah was passing through a difficult phase and was confronting problems and challenges of extremism and terrorism. She said that today Ummah needed the spirit of Karbala, and added that with the spirit of sacrifice and unflinching determination, the difficulties could be ended.

She said the best way to pay tribute to the martyrs of Karbala was to make commitment on the day to work and devote oneself to development and strength of the country. She said the day was a reminder of how to stand up for the right with dauntless courage for freedom and justice.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Karbala would always be quoted as an example of determination and resolve, by a group of devotees who set the example of sacrifice and bravery against a despot. She said Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) stood up to a dictator to protect the Islamic values. His supreme sacrifice reflects the spirit of Islam, which is against tyranny and despotism, she added.