UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seek Inspiration From Imam Hussain (RA) To Fight Terrorism: Dr Firdous

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

Seek inspiration from Imam Hussain (RA) to fight terrorism: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, Sept 08 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has urged people to seek inspiration from the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and fight against tyranny, dictatorship and terrorism, to put the country on path to progress and development.

She said that in Karbala, the family of Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him) offered the supreme sacrifice to uphold the golden principles of islam against dictatorial powers.

Addressing a conference titled 'Hussain Rab Ka - Hussain Sab Ka' at Anwar Club Auditorium here on Sunday, she said that the happening of Karbala was remembered as a historical event which set lasting example of rendering sacrifice for upholding truth and principles. The Jihad waged by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), along with his family members and companions, was a shinning example of courage, patience perseverance and determination, she added.

Dr Firdous said that Ashura gives the message of not hesitating to render any sacrifice for upholding the principles of truthfulness and Islamic values.

She said that today the Muslim Ummah was passing through a difficult phase and was confronting problems and challenges of extremism and terrorism. She said that today Ummah needed the spirit of Karbala, and added that with the spirit of sacrifice and unflinching determination, the difficulties could be ended.

She said the best way to pay tribute to the martyrs of Karbala was to make commitment on the day to work and devote oneself to development and strength of the country. She said the day was a reminder of how to stand up for the right with dauntless courage for freedom and justice.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Karbala would always be quoted as an example of determination and resolve, by a group of devotees who set the example of sacrifice and bravery against a despot. She said Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) stood up to a dictator to protect the Islamic values. His supreme sacrifice reflects the spirit of Islam, which is against tyranny and despotism, she added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Jihad Firdous Ashiq Awan Karbala Progress Sunday Gold Dictator Muslim Family Event From Best Muharram

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes energy industry’s thought leaders a ..

16 minutes ago

Kazakh Ambassador proud of UAE&#039;s mission to I ..

46 minutes ago

SCI spends AED2.5 billion on charitable projects

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi continues success in organising internat ..

1 hour ago

Empower completes 80% of world’s first unmanned ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Kyrgyzstan ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.