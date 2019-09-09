Seek inspiration from Karbala sacrifice: Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the tragedy of Karbala teaches the Muslims patience, sacrifice, brotherhood and steadfastness.

In a message issued here on Monday in connection with Ashura, the governor said the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) made the principles of tolerance, patience and sacrifice eternal till the Judgment-Day.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the fight for right and wrong at the Karbala gives the lesson to Muslims to carry out jihad against atrocities and barbarism, adding that whenever someone would talk about patience, tolerance or the fight against wrong, the bravery and sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and martyrs of Karbala would echo in human history.