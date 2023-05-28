UrduPoint.com

Seeking Death Penalty For Yasin Malik By NIA Has Deeply Disturbed IIOJK People: Mirwaiz

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Seeking death penalty for Yasin Malik by NIA has deeply disturbed IIOJK people: Mirwaiz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference senior leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that seeking death penalty for the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Muhammad Yasin Malik by the Indian infamous National Investigative Agency (NIA) has deeply disturbed the people of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Mirwaiz, who has been under house arrest in Srinagar for the past several years, in a statement said unfortunately one after other such directives and decrees are brought in by the authorities who claim peace and development are their agenda.

It seems a deliberate attempt to provoke and intimidate people and add to their concerns and fears, he added He urged the Indian government, all political parties and the people of India to release all illegally detained Kashmiri political detainees and hundreds of youth, students, journalists, rights activists and traders lodged in different jails in India and the occupied territory.

The statement said the release of all innocent detainees will send a message of conciliation which will act as a catalyst for earning people's trust and go a long way in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute.

