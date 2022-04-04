UrduPoint.com

Seeking Fresh Mandate Normal Democratic Practice: Fawad Chaudhry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2022 | 02:39 PM

Seeking fresh mandate normal democratic practice: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that seeking fresh mandate in case of a political crisis was a normal practice in democratic countries and Prime Minister Imran Khan had done the same

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that seeking fresh mandate in case of a political crisis was a normal practice in democratic countries and Prime Minister Imran Khan had done the same.

Talking to media persons outside Supreme Court he said that the masses were ready for fresh elections and no political party ran away from elections.

He said that Supreme Court verdict in suo moto case would be implemented.

Fawad said that some political parties were trying to influence the Supreme Court by launching a campaign on social media which would not be tolerated.

He said that but some parties were claiming that the constitution was violated through the Speaker's ruling, but they forget to mention that they themselves violated Article 63A by horse trading.

He said that keeping in view the national interest, the PTI leadership was sharing the details of the letter.

He said that the government had convened an in camera meeting of parliamentary Security Committee but the opposition abstained from it.

He urged the political parties to focus their attention on upcoming general elections as the masses have already geared up.

He said that the PTI would send two Names for caretaker Prime Minister to the president today and if the opposition did not send its names, one of them would automatically be selected to the caretaker PM's post.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Social Media Same Post Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

South Africa thrash Bangladesh by 220 runs in firs ..

South Africa thrash Bangladesh by 220 runs in first Test

2 seconds ago
 ICT admin imposes fine on profiteers

ICT admin imposes fine on profiteers

4 seconds ago
 New Sanctions Against Russia May be Prepared This ..

New Sanctions Against Russia May be Prepared This Week - German Economy Minister

5 seconds ago
 Brazilian coach train Pakistan players in Islamaba ..

Brazilian coach train Pakistan players in Islamabad

7 seconds ago
 Cricket: South Africa v Bangladesh 1st Test scoreb ..

Cricket: South Africa v Bangladesh 1st Test scoreboard

2 minutes ago
 Australia Drops Previously Announced Plans to Use ..

Australia Drops Previously Announced Plans to Use Drones for Border Security

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.