Seelani Welfare Trust delegation meets CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :A delegation led by founder of Seelani Welfare Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqi here Wednesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed welfare projects including shelter homes for poor segments of society.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on the occasion that Punjab government was paying special attention towards welfare of common man and network of shelter homes was being extended in Punjab.

He said poor and needy people wanted special attention from the society and establishment of shelter homes was a step toward welfare state.

He said Seelani Welfare Trust was doing a great job for the poor segments of society and the government would continue its support to the organisation.