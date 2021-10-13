UrduPoint.com

Seelani Welfare Trust Delegation Meets CM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 09:50 AM

Seelani Welfare Trust delegation meets CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :A delegation led by founder of Seelani Welfare Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqi here Wednesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed welfare projects including shelter homes for poor segments of society.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on the occasion that Punjab government was paying special attention towards welfare of common man and network of shelter homes was being extended in Punjab.

He said poor and needy people wanted special attention from the society and establishment of shelter homes was a step toward welfare state.

He said Seelani Welfare Trust was doing a great job for the poor segments of society and the government would continue its support to the organisation.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Job Man From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2021

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th October 2021

2 hours ago
 UAE, Iraq play to thrilling draw

UAE, Iraq play to thrilling draw

8 hours ago
 UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID ..

UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID-19 vaccination rates: UAE Gov ..

8 hours ago
 India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World ..

India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman

10 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Cou ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.