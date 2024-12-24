Open Menu

Seemab Case: Section-302 Inducted In FIR

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The police inducted Section-302 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to an already registered FIR of kidnapping, torturing and physically assaulting the girl of Fort Abbas after the victim succumbed to her wounds at Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH), Bahawalpur.

Police said here on Tuesday that on the directions of the District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Asad Sarfaraz Khan, Baghdad-Ul-Jadid police amended the FIR to include the charge of murder.

It was recalled here that few days back,the victim, Seemab ,26, was brought to hospital in severely injured and unconscious state with signs of physically assault.

Police said that one of the suspects who brought the girl to hospital was arrested by the police when he was trying to escape from the scene while a special police team traced out the whereabouts of the gang leader by using modern technology and arrested Ghufran Farooq,a wanted criminal.

Police said that Ghufran offered a girl an online job in Bahawalpur where she was later tortured and assaulted by the gang in a rented house.

The hospital sources said that the victim suffered acid burns and torture marks,with her kidneys failing due to the acid.

An FIR was filed by her brother, and all suspects were arrested. The DPO confirmed that the investigation was ongoing, focusing purely on merit.

