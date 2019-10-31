Seerah Conference arrangements reviewed

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has finalised the arrangements for holding the Rehmat ul Lil Aalameen Conference in a befitting manner on 12 Rabi ul Awwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has finalised the arrangements for holding the Rehmat ul Lil Aalameen Conference in a befitting manner on 12 Rabi ul Awwal.

A meeting in this regard was held in the committee room of the ministry on Thursday, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Interior, foreign Ministries, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, representatives of Capital Development Authority, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Poly Clinic, Pakistan Television (ptv), Radio Pakistan, Press Information Department ( PID), Traffic Police and officers of the ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, The Seerah Conference would be held in Islamabad on 12 Rabiul Awwal, November 10, 2019.

The topic of the conference would be 'State of Madina and the concept modern, welfare state', in light of the teachings of the holy Prophet Muhammad ( Peace be Upon Him). A total of 70 books and research papers on Seerah of the holy prophet and Naat e Rasool (PBUH) have already been selected for giving prizes.

Delegations from various countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Syria, Egypt, Oman, Iran and Tunisia would attend the conference. Grand Mufti of Oman, Vice Chansellor, Al Azhar university and professors of Madina Munawwara University would also attend the conference,