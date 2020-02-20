Seerah conference stresses development of tolerant society

The religious scholars, intellectuals and academicians at a two-day international conference stressed the establishment of a peaceful and tolerant society in Pakistan in the light of the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) : The religious scholars, intellectuals and academicians at a two-day international conference stressed the establishment of a peaceful and tolerant society in Pakistan in the light of the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The conference, jointly organised by the Government College Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad, Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC), a project of the Ministry for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage, and Paigham-e-Pakistan at the University, concluded on Thursday. Holding of the moot was aimed to provide the intellectuals with a debates, in which scholars participated from Afghanistan, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, Palestine, Jordan and Turkey. A large number of students, academicians from various universities of Pakistan, religious scholars and civil society members attended the event.

Speakers at the conference underlined the need for promoting peace, tolerance and interfaith harmony among the people of various religions and sects to build an inclusive society in Pakistan. Through the conference, Islamic scholars highlighted the importance of safer charity with the true essence of Islamic teachings to promote the narrative of avoiding the misuse of charity.

Speakers said the country had faced violent extremism and terrorism for the last two decades, which had an impact on our society and the country. They stressed the need for generating debates in the light of Seerah for development of peaceful and tolerant society and country.

While addressing the inaugural session of the conference, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Peace Collective Shabbir Anwer shared that the Prophet (PBUH) urged his followers to live in peace with their fellow human beings. He quoted Hadith of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): "A true believer is one with whom others feel secure," one who returns love for hatred and "The best among you is the one who does not harm others with his tongue and hands.

Religious Scholar Mufti Raghib Naeemi emphasised the role of an individual in promotion of safer charity practices in the light of Seerah of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Dr Asmat Naz, dean of Arts and Social Sciences, The Women University Multan, highlighted the role of women in development of peaceful and tolerant society.

Prof Dr Ashraf Hamdani, Department of Arabic, University of Punjab Lahore, spoke about the role of mothers in socialization of children, family and society.

Prof Dr Mowadat Rana, psychiatrist, told the audience that women could play an active role in peace building, citizenship, religious dialogue, tolerance for peace and ultimately empowering women in countering violent extremism.

"The family is the first institution of learning for a child as well as mother is first tutor of a child," he said.

On the second day of the conference, speakers emphasised the role of academia in promotion of a peaceful Pakistan.

Religious scholar Dr Badar highlighted Paigham-e-Pakistan message in the perspective of the Holy Quran, the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH) and the Constitution of Pakistan.

Guest of honour speaker for Paigham-e-Pakistan, Allama Iftikhar Naqvi, also focused on the need for collective efforts for promotion of dialogue and cooperation for strengthening peace, harmony, tolerance and religious pluralism among all segments of society.

Concluding address was delivered by Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz. He stressed that Pakistan is a pluralistic society and diverse ethnicity, ideologies, religions, sects and cultures are present here and they all are the citizens of Pakistan.