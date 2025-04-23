Seerah Of Holy Prophet A Beacon Of Guidance: Sardar Muhammad Yousaf
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 10:59 PM
Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, has said that the Seerah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) serves as a timeless source of guidance
Addressing a two-day international conference organized here Wednesday by the Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on the theme "contemporary dimensions in the study of the Seerah of Holy Prophet (PBUH): approaches, challenges and the way forward" the minister remarked that Seerah literature is a highly blessed and significant domain within Islamic scholarship. He emphasized that the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a beacon for all of humanity.
The minister noted that the evolution of modern human sciences and media advancements necessitate utilizing contemporary tools and innovative approaches to further promote Seerah writing. He expressed hope that the research papers presented at the conference would define new directions for Seerah scholarship.
Highlighting the pressing challenges of the present age, he stressed that widespread dissemination of the Seerah is imperative. He pointed out that, in today's world, there is a lack of moral values, and in this regard, the Seerah of the Prophet (PBUH) stands as a guiding light. He added that the Seerah invites thoughtful reflection and intellectual engagement.
Sardar Yousaf emphasized the need to involve both educators and media professionals in the promotion of Seerah literature. He suggested that Seerah writing styles should embrace innovation and make effective use of social media platforms.
Commending the successful organization of the event, the minister said the International Islamic University deserves recognition for its efforts in promoting the Seerah and advancing Islamic research.
More than 90 research papers are scheduled to be presented during the two-day conference, featuring participation from scholars, Seerah writers, and researchers from Pakistan and around the world.
Delivering a guest-of-honor address, Dr. Abdul Latif Bouazizi, former President of the University of Ez-Zitouna, Tunisia, spoke in detail on the importance of including the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in academic curricula. He urged educators to play an active role in nurturing interest in Seerah writing among the youth.
Also addressing the conference, former Prime Minister of Morocco Dr. Saad dine El-Othmani said that discussing the most sacred personality in the universe at a distinguished institution like the International Islamic University is a matter of great honor.
On the occasion, President of the university, Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, thanked the federal minister and the international participants. He stated that the aim of the conference is to seek solutions to contemporary challenges in light of the Seerah. He noted that this platform provides researchers with the opportunity to explore ways of shaping ideal Muslim societies through the guidance of the Prophet’s life.
Earlier, the Chief Organizer of the conference and Director General of the Islamic Research Institute, Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, outlined the objectives of the event and extended his gratitude to Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and the international guests. He highlighted the longstanding relationship between the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the university, mentioning that prominent personalities such as Dr. S.M. Zaman and Dr. Zafar Ishaq Ansari had served in both institutions.
The conference will conclude on Thursday, with Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, attending as the chief guest at the closing ceremony.
