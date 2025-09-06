Seerah provides guidance for building harmonious communities: Barrister Danyal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, extended warm felicitations to the Muslim Ummah on the blessed occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) and paid tribute to the nation on Defence Day.

In his special message, the Parliamentary Secretary emphasized that the Holy Prophet (SAW) was sent as divine mercy for all creation.

He stated "The Prophet's (SAW) life and teachings illuminate the path for all humanity, transcending time and boundaries. His message of compassion, justice, and peace remains our eternal guidance".

Barrister Danyal highlighted that the Prophet's (SAW) exemplary character offers solutions to contemporary challenges. He said in these testing times, the Seerah provides us with the perfect blueprint for building harmonious societies based on tolerance and mutual respect.

He urged the nation to embody these teachings in their daily lives, particularly emphasizing compassion towards all, care for the vulnerable, and the pursuit of knowledge.

Connecting the prophetic virtues of courage and unity to the nation's history, the Parliamentary Secretary honored the extraordinary valor shown by Pakistan's armed forces and citizens in defeating Indian aggression in September 1965.

Barrister Danyal commended the seamless inter-service coordination and outstanding leadership that secured victory, specifically mentioning the successful "Operation Bunyanum Marsoos" and acknowledging the contributions of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

He also recognized the armed forces' continuing role in national stability, citing their critical efforts in recent flood relief operations as a modern example of their unwavering service to the nation.