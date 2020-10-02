UrduPoint.com
'Seerat Chairs' To Be Set Up In 4 More Public Sector Varsities In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 09:09 PM

The government will set up 'Seerat Chairs' in four more public sector universities to counter the prevalent challenges and neutralise threat levels to the society in the light of the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

According to an HEC document, the main purpose of the establishing chairs in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is to deal with the issues of terrorism and extremism, and carry out research on various aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The chairs will conduct research in the areas of leadership and governance, inter-religious and community harmony, human rights and justice, business and commerce, education and knowledge, sustainable development, social justice and welfare.

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) had approved the plan to set up nine Seerat Chairs in the public sector universities on October 3, 2014. Three Seerat Chairs namely Gender Studies in University of Punjab, Lahore; Human Rights and Justice in University of Education, Lahore and Global Peace in International Islamic University, Islamabad, have already been established, while four more will be set up during the current year.

