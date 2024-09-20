Seerat conference held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A Seerat-un-Nabi conference titled "Educational System of the State in the Light of the Prophet (PBUH)'s Teachings" was held at the municipal library here under the aegis of Auqaf Department on Friday.

Secretary /Chief Administrator Auqaf Department Punjab Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari was the chief guest.

He said that the educational system established by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the state of Madinah began with the teaching of islam.

He described the teachings of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Maulana Rome as an essential part of the Islamic education system. Dr. Humayun Abbas Shamsi, GC University Faisalabad; Syed Azfaar Haider Shah, Allama Muhammad Riaz Kharl, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madani, Dr. Hafiz Prof Masood Qasim from Agricultural University Faisalabad, Prof Javed Aslam Bajwa from Islamic International University Faisalabad, Sahibzada Zahid Mahmud Qasmi and others also addressed.