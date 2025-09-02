Seerat Conference Held
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Divisional Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Conference, organized by the Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Punjab, was held at the Jinnah Hall of the District Council Bahawalpur.
The event featured addresses from a range of dignitaries including Administrator Auqaf Bahawalpur Muhammad Imran Tabassum, Zonal Khateeb Auqaf Maulana Yusuf Khosa, Zonal Khateeb Rahim Yar Khan Qari Muhammad Hanif, Qazi Muhammad Khalil, Shia leader Allama Khizar Abbas, central leader of Milad Mustafa Committee Bahawalpur Allama Abdul Razzaq Shaiq, Allama Riaz Ahmed Owaisi, Principal Jamia Muhammadia, President Anjuman-e-Tajiran Akhtar Langah, Allama Mazhar Asadi Shah, Assistant Zonal Khateeb Qari Nazeer Ahmed, Allama Mufti Ataur Rahman, Manager Auqaf Malik Ghulam Farid Awan, and District Health Officer Dr.
Khalid Channar.
Speakers focused on various aspects of the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH). Administrator Auqaf Muhammad Imran Tabassum stressed that true success in this world and the hereafter comes from following the Prophet’s (PBUH) life and teachings. Dr. Khalid Channar echoed this sentiment, highlighting the necessity of adhering to the Prophet’s (PBUH) example for success in both worlds and emphasizing that the Prophet (PBUH) was sent as Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (mercy to all worlds).
The conference concluded with prayers for the progress, security, and prosperity of the country.
