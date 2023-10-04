Open Menu

Seerat Conference Held At USKT

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Seerat conference held at USKT

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) A Seerat conference in connection with Shaan-e-Rehmatul-Lil Alameen (PBUH)

conference was organized by the Department of Islamic Studies at the University

of Sialkot (USKT).

Prominent religious scholar Maulana Muhammad Raza Saqib Mustafai was chief

guest.

Chairman board of Governors (USKT) Faisal Manzoor, Vice Chancellor (VC) USKT

Muhammad Rehan Younis, Registrar USKT Muhammad Yaqoob, Dr Abdul Rahman,

Deans Directors, Allama Zahid Al-Rashdi and Maulana Imran Bashir University

students, teachers and people from civil society participated in the conference.

The programme started with the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat.

Maulana Muhammad Raza Saqib Mustafai explained the solutions of the problems

with examples in the light of Quran, Sunnah and Prophet's life and also told how

the youth could protect their lives from the negative use of science and technology.

Maulana Zahid Al-Rashdi Sahib and Maulana Imran Bashir Sahib also shed light on

better education and training of the new generation in the light of Seerat-un-Nabi.

Scholars also explained with examples from the Kalam-e-Iqbal and received great

applause from the audience.

At the end of programme, Chairman Board of Governors (USKT) Faisal Manzoor

and USKT Vice Chancellor Muhammad Rehan Younis thanked the guests and

awarded them with commemorative shields.

