UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Seerat Conference' Held At Zila Council Hall

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 10:44 PM

'Seerat Conference' held at Zila council hall

Central Ulema Council Chairman Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi Saturday said Islam is a religion of peace and it protects the rights of all minorities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Central Ulema Council Chairman Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi Saturday said islam is a religion of peace and it protects the rights of all minorities.

He stated this while addressing Seerat Conference on 'Pegham-e-Rehmatullil Aalameen'(SAW) held here at Zila council hall.

Maulana Yousuf Anwar Naib Ameer Central Jamiat Ahle-Hadis, Allama Riaz Kharl of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Tayyab Advocate and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan All

Recent Stories

Awareness vital to avoid effects of smog: Deputy C ..

2 minutes ago

88th birth anniversary of Mala Begum observed

7 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast in most parts of country 09 N ..

7 minutes ago

'Iqbal Day' celebrated with national zeal

7 minutes ago

At Least 6 Killed in Iraq Amid Ongoing Anti-Gov't ..

7 minutes ago

Multan Waste Management Company BoD approves recru ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.