'Seerat Conference' Held At Zila Council Hall
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 10:44 PM
Central Ulema Council Chairman Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi Saturday said Islam is a religion of peace and it protects the rights of all minorities
He stated this while addressing Seerat Conference on 'Pegham-e-Rehmatullil Aalameen'(SAW) held here at Zila council hall.
Maulana Yousuf Anwar Naib Ameer Central Jamiat Ahle-Hadis, Allama Riaz Kharl of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Tayyab Advocate and others were also present on the occasion.