'Seerat Conference' held at Zila council hall

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Central Ulema Council Chairman Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi Saturday said islam is a religion of peace and it protects the rights of all minorities.

He stated this while addressing Seerat Conference on 'Pegham-e-Rehmatullil Aalameen'(SAW) held here at Zila council hall.

Maulana Yousuf Anwar Naib Ameer Central Jamiat Ahle-Hadis, Allama Riaz Kharl of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Tayyab Advocate and others were also present on the occasion.