UrduPoint.com

Seerat Conference Held In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Seerat conference held in Faisalabad

The District Auqaf Department held a Seerat-un-Nabi conference, titled "Social reforms, ethics and training in the light of teaching of Holy Prophet (PBUH)", here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The District Auqaf Department held a Seerat-un-Nabi conference, titled "Social reforms, ethics and training in the light of teaching of Holy Prophet (PBUH)", here on Thursday.

The conference was held at Nazaria Pakistan Hall, Municipal library, in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen celebrations.

Speakers including Zonal Administrator Auqaf Gulab Irshad, Zonal Khateeb Aslam Saqi and others said that deep love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the basis of every Muslims' faith and solution to all our problems lies in following in the footsteps of the Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

They also urged unity and brotherhood in the rank and file of the Ummah, adding that social justice, reforms, ethics and training in the right direction could be sought only in the teachings of islam.

Later, the participants recited Darood-o-Salaam and offered 'Dua' for development and prosperity and sovereignty of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muslim All Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Muslims should strengthen their relationship with ..

Muslims should strengthen their relationship with Holy Prophet, Holy Qur'an: Kha ..

5 minutes ago
 NHA extends token of reverence to Holy Prophet (PB ..

NHA extends token of reverence to Holy Prophet (PBUH) in Mehfil-e-Milad

5 minutes ago
 China to ensure implementation of rent exemption p ..

China to ensure implementation of rent exemption policies for market entities

6 minutes ago
 France No Longer Ukraine's Key Trading Partner in ..

France No Longer Ukraine's Key Trading Partner in Farm Produce - Ukrainian Insti ..

6 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed from Wadhu wah on court orde ..

Encroachments removed from Wadhu wah on court orders

1 hour ago
 TurkStream Will Not Replace Nord Streams, They Hav ..

TurkStream Will Not Replace Nord Streams, They Have Different Capacities - Pesko ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.