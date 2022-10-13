Seerat conference held in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The District Auqaf Department held a Seerat-un-Nabi conference, titled "Social reforms, ethics and training in the light of teaching of Holy Prophet (PBUH)", here on Thursday.

The conference was held at Nazaria Pakistan Hall, Municipal library, in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen celebrations.

Speakers including Zonal Administrator Auqaf Gulab Irshad, Zonal Khateeb Aslam Saqi and others said that deep love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the basis of every Muslims' faith and solution to all our problems lies in following in the footsteps of the Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

They also urged unity and brotherhood in the rank and file of the Ummah, adding that social justice, reforms, ethics and training in the right direction could be sought only in the teachings of islam.

Later, the participants recited Darood-o-Salaam and offered 'Dua' for development and prosperity and sovereignty of the country.