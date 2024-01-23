Open Menu

Seerat Conference Starts In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Seerat Conference starts in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Under the auspices of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), the 10th International Seerat Conference has started at the Baghdad-Ul-Jadid Campus of the varsity here on Tuesday.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Aneeque Ahmed is likely to address the 10th International Seerat Conference being held at Khawaja Fareed Auditorium of Islamia University Bahawalpur here.

Renowned scholars from abroad and locals will also address the conference.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur IUB From

Recent Stories

PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East toda ..

PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today

30 seconds ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan ..

Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s soci ..

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..

13 hours ago
 Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrill ..

Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase

14 hours ago
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

14 hours ago
 LG representative delegation call on CM KP

LG representative delegation call on CM KP

14 hours ago
 Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts dra ..

Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on

14 hours ago
 Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris cou ..

Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture

14 hours ago
 Special persons need support to contribute in coun ..

Special persons need support to contribute in country's development: VC

14 hours ago
 Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost ..

Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost confidence

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan