Seerat Conference starts in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Under the auspices of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), the 10th International Seerat Conference has started at the Baghdad-Ul-Jadid Campus of the varsity here on Tuesday.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Aneeque Ahmed is likely to address the 10th International Seerat Conference being held at Khawaja Fareed Auditorium of Islamia University Bahawalpur here.

Renowned scholars from abroad and locals will also address the conference.