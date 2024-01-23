Seerat Conference Starts In Bahawalpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Under the auspices of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), the 10th International Seerat Conference has started at the Baghdad-Ul-Jadid Campus of the varsity here on Tuesday.
Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Aneeque Ahmed is likely to address the 10th International Seerat Conference being held at Khawaja Fareed Auditorium of Islamia University Bahawalpur here.
Renowned scholars from abroad and locals will also address the conference.
Recent Stories
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties
LG representative delegation call on CM KP
Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on
Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture
Special persons need support to contribute in country's development: VC
Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost confidence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today30 seconds ago
-
3 political heavyweights in face-off on NA-2 Swat4 minutes ago
-
Kundi promises people for resolving their issues14 minutes ago
-
Very cold, dry weather to prevail in KP14 minutes ago
-
Expert encourages citizens to wear masks, boost immune system to prevent spread of 'Pneumonia'24 minutes ago
-
Foggy weather forecast for city24 minutes ago
-
Wani urges Kashmiris to observe India's Republic Day as black day24 minutes ago
-
DPO Bahawalpur for arrest of pro-claimed offenders24 minutes ago
-
Public gatherings, corner meetings sans permission banned in DI Khan24 minutes ago
-
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi25 minutes ago
-
10 nabbed on law violations1 hour ago
-
Four killed in accident1 hour ago