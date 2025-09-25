Seerat exhibition organized at PMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Society for Literature and Arts Peshawar Medical College (PMC) and Riphah International University here Thursday organized a Seerat Exhibition 2025 depicting the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The exhibition featured creative student models, historical displays and Qur’anic calligraphy bringing to life significant events of Islamic history.

The exhibition reflected not only artistic talent but also research and spiritual inspiration drawing widespread admiration from students, faculty and visitors.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Swati, Director Riphah Campus Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman, Dean PMC, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Aman Khan, Principal PMC, and Abdul Latif Gandapur, HOD Department of Tarbiyyah lauded the efforts of the participants.

Certificates were distributed among students in recognition of their creativity and

dedication.

