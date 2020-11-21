UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seerat Quiz,speech Competitions Conclude

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Seerat quiz,speech competitions conclude

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Two students Laiba Sarwar and Shahrbano won district level Seerat quiz and speech competitions held here in connection with week long celebrations of Shaan-e-Rehmatullil Alameen (Peace be upon Him).

According to organizers, Laiba Sarwar of Government Girls High school Samundri got first position in Seerat Quiz competition, Abdul Rehman from Govt Higher Secondary School Samanabad stood second ,and Muhammad Saqlian Haider from Islamia High School Jaranwala bagged third position.

A student Shahrbano won first position in Seerat speech contest, whereas Hafiz Muhammad Umar and Muhammad Zeeshan Saqi were declared second and third respectively.

Chairman FDA/MPA Ch Lateef Nazar, and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali attended the event and gave prizes to winners.

Prof. Jaffer Qamar Sialvi, Dr. Muhammad Rauf Bhatti and Tahira Parveen were judges during the competitions, while AC general Umar Maqbool, Administrative Officer Riaz Hussain Anjum, Muhammad Sadiq, Muhammad Akhtar Butt, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Maulana Muhammad Azam Farooq and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Student Jaranwala Samundri Muhammad Ali Event From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai brings together world football’s biggest s ..

5 minutes ago

DEWA wins Innovative Power Technology of the Year ..

20 minutes ago

Over 620,000 students from 600 schools commit to 3 ..

20 minutes ago

Zayed University offers employment opportunities t ..

1 hour ago

SIAL Middle East Virtual Platform to focus on chal ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority launches new stand-alone la ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.