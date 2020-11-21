Seerat quiz,speech competitions conclude

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Two students Laiba Sarwar and Shahrbano won district level Seerat quiz and speech competitions held here in connection with week long celebrations of Shaan-e-Rehmatullil Alameen (Peace be upon Him).

According to organizers, Laiba Sarwar of Government Girls High school Samundri got first position in Seerat Quiz competition, Abdul Rehman from Govt Higher Secondary School Samanabad stood second ,and Muhammad Saqlian Haider from Islamia High School Jaranwala bagged third position.

A student Shahrbano won first position in Seerat speech contest, whereas Hafiz Muhammad Umar and Muhammad Zeeshan Saqi were declared second and third respectively.

Chairman FDA/MPA Ch Lateef Nazar, and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali attended the event and gave prizes to winners.

Prof. Jaffer Qamar Sialvi, Dr. Muhammad Rauf Bhatti and Tahira Parveen were judges during the competitions, while AC general Umar Maqbool, Administrative Officer Riaz Hussain Anjum, Muhammad Sadiq, Muhammad Akhtar Butt, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Maulana Muhammad Azam Farooq and others were also present on the occasion.