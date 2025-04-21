Open Menu

Seerat (SAW) Conference Held At Degree College Latifabad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 08:29 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) With reference to the birth year of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), "Seerat (SAW) Conference" held at Government Degree College and Postgraduate Center Latifabad, Hyderabad.

The Principal of college, Professor Mehboob Ali, said that one can make one's life successful and prosperous only by following the teachings and instructions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He further said that the main reason for the problems of the Muslim Ummah today is the negligence of the teachings of our predecessors.

Dr. Mujeebullah Mansoori addressed the conference on "Solution of the problems of the Muslim Ummah in the light of Seerat" while Professor Qazi Mukhtiar Ahmed shed detailed light on the topic of "Makki and Madani events of Hayat-e- Tayyaba" while Professor Rao Nazim Ali, Professor Amir Soomro, Professor Nabiya, Professor Sahibzada Hamid and others also addressed the event.

