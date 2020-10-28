Seerat seminar held at Islamia University in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Islamia University Bahawalpur organizing a series of seminars and Maafil-e-Naat in connection with the Holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamia University Bahawalpur organizing a series of seminars and Maafil-e-Naat in connection with the Holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal.

In this regard a grand seminar and Mehfil-i-Naat was held at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

Prof. Dr Sheikh Shafique Rehman Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning presided over the seminar while Prof. Dr Saad Siddiqui, Chairman Department of Uloom-e-Islamia, University of the Punjab Lahore, Prof. Dr Moeen ud Din Hashmi, Associate Professor Department of Uloom-e-Islamia, Allama Iqbal Open University Islamabad and Syed Tabish Alvari, Ex-MPA delivered the extensive lectures.

The male and female students showing the best performance in Inter-faculty Naat Khawani competitions rendered beautiful verses of Naat in the ceremony.

The Speakers at the seminar said that the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the great example for every human.

The Holy Prophet PBUH preached islam on the basis of his high-quality character building and announced his Prophethood on the basis of his truthfulness and honesty, demanded evidence of this fact from the Quraish tribe which was duly approved by them.

The guest speaker said that the first-ever Wahi (divine revelation) begins with IQ'RA (read) and seeking of education for all Muslims was made the first priority and was ordered to travel up to China to fulfill their educational needs which were geographically very difficult at that time.

They said the meaning of Muhammad PBUH is that who is praised again and again. The Holy Prophet PBUH for the first time ever eliminated the discrimination and ensured the supremacy of the merit. Muslims got superiority over other nations due to education.