UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seerat Seminar Held At Islamia University In Connection With Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 06:46 PM

Seerat seminar held at Islamia University in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Islamia University Bahawalpur organizing a series of seminars and Maafil-e-Naat in connection with the Holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamia University Bahawalpur organizing a series of seminars and Maafil-e-Naat in connection with the Holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal.

In this regard a grand seminar and Mehfil-i-Naat was held at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

Prof. Dr Sheikh Shafique Rehman Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning presided over the seminar while Prof. Dr Saad Siddiqui, Chairman Department of Uloom-e-Islamia, University of the Punjab Lahore, Prof. Dr Moeen ud Din Hashmi, Associate Professor Department of Uloom-e-Islamia, Allama Iqbal Open University Islamabad and Syed Tabish Alvari, Ex-MPA delivered the extensive lectures.

The male and female students showing the best performance in Inter-faculty Naat Khawani competitions rendered beautiful verses of Naat in the ceremony.

The Speakers at the seminar said that the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the great example for every human.

The Holy Prophet PBUH preached islam on the basis of his high-quality character building and announced his Prophethood on the basis of his truthfulness and honesty, demanded evidence of this fact from the Quraish tribe which was duly approved by them.

The guest speaker said that the first-ever Wahi (divine revelation) begins with IQ'RA (read) and seeking of education for all Muslims was made the first priority and was ordered to travel up to China to fulfill their educational needs which were geographically very difficult at that time.

They said the meaning of Muhammad PBUH is that who is praised again and again. The Holy Prophet PBUH for the first time ever eliminated the discrimination and ensured the supremacy of the merit. Muslims got superiority over other nations due to education.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad University Of The Punjab Education China Baghdad Male Bahawalpur Allama Iqbal Open University Muslim All From Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s e ..

57 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

59 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic wor ..

1 hour ago

Russia Registers 38 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

2 minutes ago

Clinics of unqualified practitioners sealed at Kha ..

2 minutes ago

Man crushed to death in Quetta

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.