Seerat Seminar held at Islamia University in collaboration with Islamic International

A grand Seerat ul Nabi PBUH and Pagham-e-Pakistan Seminar was held jointly organized by the International Islamic University Islamabad and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob presided the event while President International Islamic University Islamabad Prof. Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh was the chief guest and Director General, International Research Institute Islamabad Prof. Dr Muhammad Zia Ul Haq was the guest of honour on this occasion. Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob praised the efforts of International Islamic University for promoting message of peace and tolerance under Pegham-e-Pakistan Campaign and advised student to deeply study Muslim history which will be helpful to face challenges of the today's world.

Prof. Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh said that Pakistan is in fact revival of Riyasat e Madina that is why the whole Muslim world believes in the strength and prosperity of this country.

He said that Bahawalpur was ruled by a noble family which migrated from Arab land and established a true Muslim welfare state in this region. He praised the Muslim cultural heritage of Bahawalpur State which is clearly depicted in the great educational values of this region. Prof. Dr Muhammad Zia ul Haq discussed in detail the efforts to involve youth to bring Pakistan a peace-loving country.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and President International Islamic University Islamabad also signed an agreement to collaborate and cooperate in teaching and research initiating joint programs to promote education.