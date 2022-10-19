UrduPoint.com

Seerat-ul-Nabi Conference Held

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Seerat-ul-Nabi conference held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Auqaf and Religious department held a Seerat-ul-Nabi (PBUH) conference at Raza Hall here on Wednesday.

Chairman Islamic Studies department of Bahauddin Zakariya University Professor Abdul Qudous, Additional Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Akhlaq Ahmed, Administrator Waqf Zia Al Mustafa participated on the occasion.

Speakers including Allama Muhammad Farooq Khan Saeedi, Ghulam Mustafa Ansari, Abdul Haq Mujahid, Dr. Arshad Ali Baloch, Maulana Muhammad Ibrahim, Mufti Muhammad Kashif Faridi highlighted ethics, reforms and training of society through series of Hadees narrated by the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

They declared that practice of the good deeds of the Prophet, peace be upon him, was necessary for success of this world and the hereafter.

They said a healthy society could be established on basis of good moral tendencies.

After Sirat-ul-Nabi conference, guests and participants were humbled and prayed for the safety of the country.

