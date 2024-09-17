- Home
Seerat-ul-Nabi Conference Highlights The Prophet's (PBUH) Guidance For Modern Educational Reforms
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) At the National Seerat-ul-Nabi Conference, a gathering of Islamic scholars and educators, on Tuesday addressed pivotal issues in education through the lens of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) exemplary character and teachings. The conference, an annual feature, highlighted the need to align educational reforms with the ideals set forth by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Chairman of the Pakistan Ulama Council, Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, underscored the significance of islam’s emphasis on education for both men and women. Reflecting on the Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings, he stressed the importance of empowering daughters with knowledge and called for strict measures to ensure that no child is deprived of education.
Ashrafi advocated for a uniform education system that integrates both academic and ethical training, mirroring the Prophet’s (PBUH) holistic approach to education and character development.
He also highlighted the need to address the impact of social media on youth, promoting its positive use while upholding the justice system as crucial for maintaining societal harmony.
Nabeera Andaleeb Naeemi emphasized that Islamic teachings on education, rooted in the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) example, have always prioritized knowledge. She highlighted that the Prophet (PBUH) regarded acquiring knowledge as a duty for every Muslim and that his life exemplified this commitment.
Naeemi pointed to the educational reforms during the Rashidun Caliphate and the role of the Prophet’s Mosque as a center of learning.
She called for a curriculum that reflects the Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings and addresses the decline in ethical behavior among students due to technological advancements.
Dr Yaseen Zafar argued for educational reforms that align closely with the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) teachings. He proposed creating a unified education system that incorporates the Prophet’s (PBUH) Seerah into the curriculum. Zafar stressed the importance of character-building in education, suggesting that stories of the Prophets and the Seerah be included in Primary education.
He also recommended annual Seerat-ul-Nabi conferences at educational institutions and daily programs on the Prophet’s (PBUH) life to continually inspire students.
Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhri highlighted the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) vision of education as integral to societal development. He proposed that the educational curriculum be infused with Islamic principles, including Quranic studies up to the 12th grade, and mandatory prayer breaks.
Jalandhri also advocated for Arabic to be taught as a core subject and expressed his readiness to provide foundational education in religious schools up to the matriculation level, ensuring alignment with the Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings.
The conference concluded with a strong emphasis on adopting the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) character and teachings as the ideal model for educational reforms, aiming to cultivate both knowledge and ethical integrity in future generations.
