'Seerat-un-Nabi' Conference held at Civil Hospital Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference and Mehfil-e-Naat in connection with 12 Rabi-ul-Awal were held at Civil Hospital Bahawalpur

The conference started with recitation from the Holy Quran. Naat Khwans presented Naats to eulogize the greatest creation of Allah Almighty.

Prof Dr Saeed Ahmad Malik, Prof Dr Hafiz Naeem, Prof Dr Salman Jabeen and other speakers talked about various aspects of the life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

In the end, Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Dr Rana Muhammad Yousuf presented his views and congratulated the organizers for holding such a wonderful event.