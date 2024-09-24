Open Menu

Seerat-un-Nabi Conference Held At Governor House

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 09:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Seerat-un-Nabi conference held at Governor House on Tuesday in celebration of the holy month Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, hosted the conference.

The event featured special guest Hazrat Maulana Pir Zulfiqar Ahmad Naqshbandi, who delivered a comprehensive address on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

During speech, Maulana Zulfiqar Naqshbandi discussed the noble lineage of the Prophet, his birth, upbringing, and the historical events and miracles during his prophetic mission.

He also led the audience in prayers for success, blessings, and the prosperity of the nation.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on this occasion expressed gratitude to Maulana Zulfiqar Naqshbandi and other scholars for their participation, emphasizing that hosting the Seerat-un-Nabi Conference was an honour for him.

He highlighted the importance of promoting peace in the province through the cooperation of religious scholars, urging them to teach patience and tolerance to the public.

The Governor reiterated the necessity of steering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa away from terrorism and extremism, saying that scholars and educated individuals play a crucial role in maintaining peace and reforming society.

He invited representatives from all communities to the event to underscore the message that every citizen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa enjoys equal rights, regardless of their background or beliefs.

Governor Kundi concluded by affirming that the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) serve not only as a guide for the Muslim world but for all of humanity, illuminating the path to success in both this world and the hereafter.

