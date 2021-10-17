Seerat-un-Nabi conference held at University of Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :The University of Haripur in collaboration with the district administration has organized Seerat-un-Nabi conference on Sunday.

To make the program a success, Deputy Commissioner Haripur appointed Assistant Commissioner Khanpur Noorul Haq and District Khatib Haripur Maulana Muhammad Zahid Siddiqui as focal persons.

Eminent scholars of all schools of thought, Tehsil Khatibs, District Khatib Haripur, scholars of the University of Haripur and Assistant Commissioner addressed the gathering.

Head of the Department of Islamic Studies of University of Haripur Dr.

Junaid Akbar, Dr. Mohiman Sahib, Nazim Mufti Haroon-ur-Rasheed Shami also addressed the Seerat-un Nabi conference.

Maulana Syed Mazhar Ali Shah Bukhari Khanpur, Maulana Mufti Abdul Ghani Shakir Tehsil Khatib Haripur, Maulana Akhtar Nawaz Tehsil Khatib Ghazi, Dr. Mumtaz Hashmi, Maulana Hafiz Abdul Waheed Abdullah, Maulana Ehsan Azeem Khatib University of Haripur, Riaz Khan, Senior Registrar Saqib Awan and his entire team cooperated for organizing the conference. The conference was attended by the students of the University of Haripur.