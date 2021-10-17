UrduPoint.com

Seerat-un-Nabi Conference Held At University Of Haripur

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 07:40 PM

Seerat-un-Nabi conference held at University of Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :The University of Haripur in collaboration with the district administration has organized Seerat-un-Nabi conference on Sunday.

To make the program a success, Deputy Commissioner Haripur appointed Assistant Commissioner Khanpur Noorul Haq and District Khatib Haripur Maulana Muhammad Zahid Siddiqui as focal persons.

Eminent scholars of all schools of thought, Tehsil Khatibs, District Khatib Haripur, scholars of the University of Haripur and Assistant Commissioner addressed the gathering.

Head of the Department of Islamic Studies of University of Haripur Dr.

Junaid Akbar, Dr. Mohiman Sahib, Nazim Mufti Haroon-ur-Rasheed Shami also addressed the Seerat-un Nabi conference.

Maulana Syed Mazhar Ali Shah Bukhari Khanpur, Maulana Mufti Abdul Ghani Shakir Tehsil Khatib Haripur, Maulana Akhtar Nawaz Tehsil Khatib Ghazi, Dr. Mumtaz Hashmi, Maulana Hafiz Abdul Waheed Abdullah, Maulana Ehsan Azeem Khatib University of Haripur, Riaz Khan, Senior Registrar Saqib Awan and his entire team cooperated for organizing the conference. The conference was attended by the students of the University of Haripur.

Related Topics

Haripur Khanpur Ghazi Sunday Mufti All

Recent Stories

SEHA shares breast cancer recovery story to unders ..

SEHA shares breast cancer recovery story to underscore importance of early detec ..

11 minutes ago
 T20World Cup: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bowl ..

T20World Cup: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bowl first

28 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotlan ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotland, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

40 minutes ago
 Erbil Governor lauds UAE&#039;s efforts to support ..

Erbil Governor lauds UAE&#039;s efforts to support education in Iraq&#039;s Kurd ..

41 minutes ago
 T20World Cup 2021: Oman beats PNG in opening match ..

T20World Cup 2021: Oman beats PNG in opening match by 10 wickets

48 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Pakistan&#039;s Consul General

RAK Ruler receives Pakistan&#039;s Consul General

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.