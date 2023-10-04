Seerat-un-Nabi Conference held in Kohat

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir on Wednesday said that the life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon him) is a beacon for Muslims

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023)

The statement was issued by the DC office after the Seerat-un-Nabi Conference held at District Council Hall KDA, Kohat.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahryar Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Madam Reena Suhrawardy, District education Officer Kohat, scholars, teachers and students participated in the conference.

On this occasion, students of Madrasahs and schools participated in recitation of the Holy Quran, Naat and speech competitions.

Cash prizes and shields were distributed among the students who achieved significant success.

