Hassanabdal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Seerat-un-Nabi conference is being held on November 14 (Sunday) at Darul Uloom Mohammadia Ghousia Gulzar Madina Hassanabdal.

Allama Dr Pir Muhammad Sulaiman Misbahi will address the gathering.