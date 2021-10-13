Seerat-Un-Nabi (PBUH) - a complete life code for the mankind

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :After a gap of some 600 years without a prophet on earth, Allah Almighty got mercy upon astray humans in 570 AD and sent his final Messenger Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to pull them out of the darkness of obliviousness and show the righteous path, leading to success in this world and hereafter.

Before the Last Messenger's arrival, more or less 124,000 Prophets and Nabis were deployed in specific localities for a certain time to guide people. But it is the hallmark of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) that He had been sent with the title of 'finality of the Prophethood' and 'blessing' for the whole universe, not only limited to Muslims or humans but the universe, till the world comes to an end.

"And we have not sent you, (O Muhammad), except as a mercy to the world," Allah Almighty said in the Holy Quraan.

In another verse of Surah Al Ahzab, the Messenger of Allah (Muhammad SAW) has been declared a good example to follow those who hoped in (the Meeting with) Allah and the Last Day and remembered Allah.

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) throughout his life practically implemented the teachings of Islam. His life was a complete package of social welfare activities that encompassed the well-being of humans, animals, plants and even non-living things.

The Prophet (PBUH) taught His followers that the best people among them were those who brought the most benefit to the rest of mankind. "Every good deed is a charity." In this modern era, Muslims need to learn how He lived His life and faced hardships with determination and devotion for the cause of islam and betterment of overall humanity.

Before Prophet (PBUH's) arrival in this world there existed no decent human value.

Daughters were buried alive, considering them shameful to men. The poor and women were subjected to extreme violence which made them suffer the most. It was Islam that gave respect to women, daughters and poor segments of the society, embraced them and brought them to mainstream of the life and society.

The Prophet of moderation (PBUH) taught that men and women were equal before Allah Almighty, Who granted women divinely sanctioned inheritance, property, social and marriage rights, negated by the then society.

Highlighting the importance and respect of women, the Prophet (PBUH) once remarked that "Heaven lies under the feet of mother.

" He guaranteed a father to be with Him in heaven if he cares and well educates his daughters. It was a reward announced by Allah's messenger never imagined by the ignorant Arabs for the respect of a daughter.

"He who raises two daughters until their puberty will be with me in Paradise like this", and he symbolized the proximity by showing two of his fingers with a slight gap between them," according to another saying of the Prophet (PBUH).

The Allah Almighty's Messenger wanted to put a stop to all cruelties to women and preached kindness towards them. He told Muslims: "Fear Allah in respect of women." And: "The best of you are those who behave best to their wives." And: "A Muslim must not hate his wife, and if he be displeased with one bad quality in her, let him be pleased with one that is good." And:"The more civil and kind a Muslim is to his wife, the more perfect in faith he is." Similarly, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) stressed upon the community members especially wealthy and resourceful people to take care of the needy especially neighbors and relatives. "The one who looks after a widow or a poor person is like a Mujahid (warrior) who fights for Allah's cause, or like him who performs prayers all the night and fasts all the day," the Prophet (PBUH) said.

The life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a role model for every person of this world who believes in Allah and the Day of Judgment. The world has seen a lot of scholars, philosophers and preachers but none of them was as great as the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Every year, Faithful across the globe celebrate the birth of Allah Almighty's last Messenger on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of Islamic Calendar, to highlight teachings and different aspects of the life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). This year, the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) would be marked on October 19 (Tuesday) in Pakistan with the same religious zeal and fervor.

A few days back, Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced the formation of a Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority aimed at portraying a true image of Islam besides carrying out research on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) before the world.

The proposed body would comprise Islamic scholars of international repute to help acquaint the children and elders about the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).