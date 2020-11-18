UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seerat-Un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference Held

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Seerat-Un-Nabi (PBUH) conference held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :A Seerat-un-Nabi Conference on Wednesday was held here at Government Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College to enlighten the different aspects of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad's (PBUH) life.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq addressing the participants said that it was the duty of the scholars to pay special attention to the training of students in the light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet so that they become good muslims and dutiful citizens to serve the country and the nation.

With the revelation of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the shadows of darkness were dispelled, he said and urged to follow the golden guiding principles laid out by the Prophet (PBUH) and follow the teachings of islam to regain the lost prominence and stature in the world.

This week is being celebrated exclusively at the government level and most of the events are being held in schools and colleges with the aim of enlightening the teachings of the holy Prophet (PBUH) as well as Sunnah, he said.

He said that the steps being taken by the government to highlight the teaching of the Prophet (PBUH) to public and the world were commendable.

On the occasion, other speakers also discussed the set of principles from the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) that how young generation could incorporate them to improve their lives.

Religious scholars, representatives of Anjuman-e-Taran, members of District Peace Committee and people from different aspects of life were present on the occasion.

