Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :A 'Seerat-un-Nabi' (Peace be upon him) conference here on Friday was organised .

Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University Professor Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor Preston University Meritorious Professor Dr Muhammad Dawood Awan, Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Inter board Committee of Chairman Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, National Coordinator Inter University Consortium Muhammad Murtaza Noor addressed on the 'Seerat un Nabi'.

Addressing the conference, Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah said that the West spoke of human rights a few years ago, but islam highlighted social aspects, including tolerance, kindness, patience, neighbor's rights and parental rights etc on 1,400 years ago.

He said that the treatment of Prophet MUhammed (PBUH) to his daughter was a lesson for all humanity.

The observance of women's rights was taught to us by Islam, Dr Dawood Awan said.

Dr. Ghulam Ali Malah said that the purpose of the conference was to seek guidance from 'Sairat-un-Nabi' to overcome the problems faced by the Muslim ummah in contemporary epoch and ensure its bright and secure future.