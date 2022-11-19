Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference held at Hailey College

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab University Hailey College of Banking and Finance (HCBF) organized Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference here on Saturday.

Former chief justice Lahore High Court Justice (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq, former PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Dr Ahmad Ali Badat from Jamia Asharfia, Dr Farah Naz Naqvi, Principal HCBF Prof Dr Mubbassher Munawar Khan, faculty members, employees and students attended the conference.

The speakers emphasized the adoption of high moral values in lives as instructed by the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). They advised the students to learn to sacrifice for the deprived segments of society.

Justice (retd) Anwar ul Haq expressed his concern over the weakening of family structure and stressed the need for the habit of forgiveness to strengthen family bonds and commitments.

He said that social and cultural values flourish when society learned to forgive and forget.

Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan illuminated the audience with the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He said:" Being a Muslim it is our duty to follow Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and try to adoptsincerity and humbleness in our daily life without considering colour, caste or creed".