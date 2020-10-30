Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference held at MAC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference was held at Multan Arts Council (MAC) here on Friday in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi ,under the directions of Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood.

The religious scholars highlighted the 'Seerat-e-Tayyiba' of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The special prayer for the stability and peace in the country was offered while the irresponsible behavior of France was also strongly condemned in the conference.

Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad, Additional deputy commissioner Qamar-u-Zaman Qaisrani, director arts council Chaudhary Tahir Mahmood and others were present in the conference.