Seerat Un Nabi (PBUH) Conference Hosted By NAB Balochistan Attracts Bureau Officers' Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 08:58 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan recently hosted a Seerat un Nabi (PBUH) conference with the participation of the families and children of Bureau officers and officials

The conference began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Subsequently, women and children expressed their reverence for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) Khatamun-Nabiyeen by reciting Naat and delivering speeches on Seerat un Nabi (PBUH).

At the event's conclusion, Zafar Iqbal Khan, Director General of NAB Balochistan, engaged with the participants, focusing on the Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He stressed the importance of applying the Holy Prophet's teachings within their homes and highlighted the value of Islamic education for children. Moreover, he underlined the significance of fostering respect and fraternity in our daily lives.

Earlier, on September 27, 2023, NAB Balochistan hosted a comparable conference that saw the participation of NAB officers and officials.

